UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier: Hungarian referees to control Azerbaijan vs Belgium match

Hungarian referee Gergo Bogár will be in charge of the Azerbaijan vs Belgium match in Group F of the UEFA EURO-2024 qualifying round, News.Az reports.

Bogár will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Theodoros Georgiou and Balázs Szalai, with Ferenc Karakó as the fourth official.

The match will be played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on November 19, at 21:00 Baku time.

