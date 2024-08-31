UEFA Europa League: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag learn rivals for league phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag have learned rivals for the league phase of the UEFA Europa League, following the draw held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday.

As part of the newly introduced league phase format, the Aghdam Horses will face eight teams, playing four home and four away matches, News.Az reports.FC Qarabag opponents include Ajax (the Netherlands), Tottenham (England), Olympique Lyonnais (France), Olympiacos (Greece), Malmö (Sweden), Bodø/Glimt (Norway), Fotbal Club FCSB (Romania), and Elfsborg (Sweden).The league phase features a total of 36 clubs, with the top eight ranked teams advancing directly into the round of 16. Teams placed 9-24 will contest in the play-off round, while the remaining 12 clubs will be eliminated from the competition.

