UEFA to launch disciplinary probe over 'Putin' chants at Dynamo Kyiv soccer match in Turkiye

UEFA said on Thursday it will start a disciplinary investigation against Turkiye's Fenerbahce over a group of its fans chanting Russian President Vladimir Putin's name after conceding a goal at home to Dynamo Kyiv in a Champions League qualifier, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Fenerbahce's hopes of competing in Europe's elite Champions League soccer competition this season were dashed by a 2-1 extra-time loss to Kyiv in the second qualifying round tie in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Vitaliy Buyalskyi put the Ukrainian side ahead in the 57th minute, shortly after Fenerbahce midfielder Ismail Yuksek was sent off in a tense match.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes but Kyiv knocked out Fenerbahce with a 114th-minute winner by Oleksandr Karavaev.

UEFA said an "Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters" at the Dynamo Kyiv match, adding further information would be made available later.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara, said on Twitter he was saddened by the chants but thanked those who stood against the "inappropriate actions" of the fans. "Football is a fair game. Dynamo Kyiv was stronger yesterday," he said.

Buyalskyi's celebration after scoring was met with chants of "Vladimir Putin" by many Fenerbahce fans, prompting an online backlash condemning the Istanbul side's fans and calling on European governing body UEFA to take action against the club.

