UFC Baku: Results, live updates

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr.

In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes, News.Az reports.

(01:25)

Main Card Results

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

Curtis Blaydes defeated Rizvan Kuniev via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

Top five heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes got a scare out of Octagon newcomer Rizvan Kuniev but was able to gut out a three-round split decision victory.

Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for the No.5-ranked Blaydes, now 19-5 with 1 NC. Kuniev falls to 12-3-1 with 1 NC.

Curtis Blaydes punches Rizvan Kuniev in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Blaydes wasted no time taking Kuniev to the canvas, and while the Russian rose quickly, Blaydes kept him locked up against the fence. Once separated, the two traded on the feet, Kuniev getting in some good shots before the horn.

With Blaydes unable to secure a takedown in the second round, Kuniev took advantage with his striking attack. Blaydes fired back, but it was Kuniev’s round.

The third was tough to call, with both heavyweights having their moments, but when the scores were tallied, it was Blaydes emerging with the win.

(01:00)

Myktybek Orolbai vs Tofiq Musayev

Kyrgyzstan’s Myktybek Orolbai defeated the UFC debut of hometown favorite Tofiq Musayev, submitting his foe in the first round.

Orolbai got the fight to the mat in the opening minute and largely kept it there until he finished the bout with a kimura at 4:35 of round one.

Orolbai improves to 14-2-1 with the win. Musayev falls to 22-6. The bout was held at a catchweight of 165 pounds.

Myktybek Orolbai submits Tofiq Musayev in their catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

(00:10)

Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta

Nazim Sadykhov defeated Nikolas Motta via TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2.

Fighting in his home country of Azerbaijan, lightweight prospect Nazim Sadykhov gave the fans what they wanted with a thrilling second-round stoppage of Nikolas Motta.

Nazim Sadykhov knees Nikolas Motta in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Undeterred by the boos from the crowd, Motta jarred Sadykhov early in the first round and emptied his tank with a barrage of punches. Sadykhov briefly hit the deck, but he got up, weathered the storm and started firing back on a gassed Motta. With a minute left, things settled down, but only briefly.

The fight picked up where it left off in the second, Sadykhov cutting Motta with a flush elbow. Despite fatigue, Motta kept firing back, but it was Sadykhov now in control with clean strikes from all angles. And then, out of nowhere, “The Black Wolf” ended it, dropping Motta with a right hand that brought in referee Lukasz Bosacki to halt matters at 4:17 of round two.

(23:50)

Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad

Muhammad Naimov defeated Bogdan Grad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

In the main card opener, featherweights Muhammad Naimov and Bogdan Grad went the distance in a competitive bout, with Naimov emerging with the win via unanimous decision.

The judges saw it 29-28 across the board for Naimov, now 13-3. Grad falls to 15-3.

Muhammad Naimov kicks Bogdan Grad in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

In the second minute, Naimov stunned Grad with a spinning hook kick, but Grad scored a quick takedown and grappled for a bit to clear his head. When the two broke, Naimov went right back to work and was effective at range, forcing Grad to use his clinch game to even the score.

The back-and-forth action continued in all aspects of the sport in round two, with Grad perhaps edging things heading into the final stanza. Naimov did good work on the mat for a spell in the third, but a restart by referee Marc Goddard gave Grad a chance to control matters against the fence in the late stages of the bout before the two fought it out from range.

(23:19)

SeokHyeon Ko vs Oban Elliott

SeokHyeon Ko defeated Oban Elliott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

UFC debutant SeokHyeon Ko scored a sizeable upset in his first trip to the Octagon, as he shut out highly regarded Welsh prospect Oban Elliott over three rounds.

Scores were 30-27 across the board for Ko, now 12-2. Elliott falls to 12-3.

Seokhyeon Ko kicks Oban Elliott in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Ko got off to a good start with his grappling attack, opening an early lead before Elliott responded in the second half of the first round. The ground attack of Ko continued to pay dividends in the second, with the newcomer smoothly controlling Elliott throughout the frame. Needing a finish in the third, Elliott wound up on the mat early, Ko continuing to impress as he soared to his first UFC win.

(22:53)

JunYong Park vs Ismail Naurdiev

JunYong Park defeated Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25).

South Korea’s JunYong Park Park weathered some serious adversity before roaring back to defeat Ismael Naurdiev via unanimous decision in their middleweight bout.

Scores were 29-26, 29-26 and 29-25 for Park, now 19-5. Naurdiev falls to 24-8.

The first frame featured some good spurts of action as the two exchanged punches, Naurdiev perhaps taking a slight lead.

JunYong Park reacts after his victory over Ismail Naurdiev in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

(22:25)

Daria Zhelezniakova vs Melissa Mullins

Daria Zhelezniakova defeated Melissa Mullins by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Daria Zhelezniakova evened the score with Mellisa Mullins in their bantamweight bout, avenging a 2022 loss with a unanimous decision victory.

Scores were 29-28 and 30-27 twice for Zhelezniakova, now 10-2. Mullins falls to 7-2.

Daria Zhelezniakova punches Melissa Mullins in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Zhelezniakova went on the attack as soon as the fight started, and she drilled Mullins with several hard combinations. Midway through the round, Mullins landed a couple hard shots that stopped the bleeding and got her back in the bout. With under a minute to go, Mullins scored a takedown and attempted an armbar, but Zhelezniakova made it to the end of the round.

Mullins surged in the second, but a body shot stunned her and allowed Zhelezniakova to come back. Mullins did get a takedown to get a breather, and it sent the fight to a third round.

The Brit looked to implement her ground game in the third, but a fence grab by Zhelezniakova prevented a takedown before the two broke and fought on the feet for the remainder of the bout.

(21:50)

Klaudia Sygula vs Irina Alekseeva

Poland’s Klaudia Sygula picked up her first UFC win in bantamweight action, taking a three-round unanimous decision over Irina Alekseeva.

All three judges saw it 30-27 for Sygula, now 7-2. Alekseeva falls to 5-3.

Klaudia Sygula (top) punches Irina Alekseeva in their women's bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Sygula was sharp with her strikes in the first round, repeatedly tagging Alekseeva with flush 1-2s. In the second, a second low kick from Sygula drew a stern warning from referee Lukasz Bosacki, and prompted Alekseeva to get a little more aggressive, but that didn’t result in a change of fortunes for the Russian, who finally had some sustained success in the clinch against the fence in the final frame. With three minutes left, Sygula regained control, scoring a flash knockdown on her opponent before securing a takedown that kept her in top position until the final horn.

(21:25)

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Azat Maksum

Flyweights Tagir Ulanbekov and Azat Maksum delivered the goods in their bout, with Ulanbekov earning a hard-fought unanimous decision win.

Scores were 29-28 and 30-27 twice for the No. 12-ranked Ulanbekov, now 17-2. Maksum falls to 15-2.

The crowd was engaged from the start as the two evenly matched 125-pounders battled it out. Ulanbekov was patient in his attack in the opening round, while Maksum was more aggressive with his striking while dismissing a series of slam attempts by his foe.

Ulanbekov, with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in his corner, was more aggressive in the second, but it was Maksum who ended the round with a takedown.

The closely contested action continued in the final frame, with each having their moments, especially during some exciting exchanges in the middle of the Octagon. And while Ulanbekov landed the cleaner and harder shots, Maksum responded with a takedown just before the horn sent the fight to the judges.

Official decision: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Azat Maksum by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

(20:50)

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman

In a hard-fought battle, Mohammed Usman emerged victorious over Hamdy Abdelwahab by unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28. The fight, held in Baku, marked Abdelwahab’s first professional loss.

Usman got touched up in the first, but he preserved and showed a lot more energy and desire to win the second and third rounds.

Official decision: Mohammed Usman def. Hamdy Abdelwahab (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mohammed Usman punches Hamdy Abdelwahab in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Baku Crystal Hall on June 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

News.Az