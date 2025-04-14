Uganda reopens key bridge on international highway after major rehabilitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uganda on Monday reopened a key bridge on an international highway connecting the east African country to parts of South Sudan and the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Allan Ssempebwa, communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, told Xinhua by telephone that Karuma Bridge, located in the midwestern region, is now open for heavy traffic unlike before, when only light vehicles were allowed to use the bridge.

"Crossborder trailers moving between Uganda, South Sudan and the DRC are now free to use the bridge, which now reduces the distance they were using previously," he said.

According to Ssempebwa, the bridge was reopened following the successful installation and curing of expansion joints.

"These are critical components that allow the bridge structure to expand and contract with temperature changes and traffic loads, thereby maintaining its structural integrity and extending its lifespan," he said.

The rehabilitation work was carried out as a joint venture between the Chinese construction firm China Railway Seventh Group and the Ugandan military.

Ssempebwa praised the Chinese company for delivering excellent work ahead of time.

Karuma Bridge, built in the 1960s, was closed last September for major rehabilitation and partially reopened in December, only to light vehicles.

