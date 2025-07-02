Ugandan military helicopter crashes in Somalia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ugandan military helicopter carrying eight people crashed on Tuesday at Aden Adde International Airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, according to aviation officials.

The crash triggered a fire, which was swiftly contained by emergency services. Video footage showed thick smoke rising from the scene. Eyewitnesses described hearing a blast before spotting flames and heavy smoke around the aircraft, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The helicopter reportedly took off from the Balidogle airbase in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region and went down in the airport’s military section. The head of Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Maalim, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause. Casualty details remain unclear.

Ugandan troops are part of the African Union mission in Somalia (ATMIS), supporting efforts to combat the al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabab.

