UK Ambassador: Azerbaijan has made significant progress as a state in past 33 years

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the country’s Restoration of Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan regained its independence on October 18, 1991. Azerbaijan has made great progress as a state over the past 33 years. I congratulate you all on this wonderful holiday," the ambassador said on X.

