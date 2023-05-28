UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld extended congratulations on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

In his video message in the Azerbaijan language, Ambassador Auld stated that May 28 is one of the most remarkable days in the history of Azerbaijan.

“In 1918, Azerbaijan announced its independence and established the first democratic republic in the East. The values of this republic are the values we adhere today: freedom, women's role in sociopolitical life, human rights and freedom of speech. May the independence of Azerbaijan regained after 70 years be eternal. The flag once raised will never fall again. I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on the Independence Day," the UK diplomat added.

News.Az