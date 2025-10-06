UK authorities probe suspected mosque arson as a potential hate crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sussex Police report that while no one inside the mosque was harmed, the building and a nearby vehicle suffered major damage.

Police in southern England announced on Sunday that they are treating an arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, as a potential hate crime, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu

Emergency services were called to the building in Phyllis Avenue late evening on Saturday after reports of a fire.

Footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door before spraying an accelerant on the entrance and setting it alight.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. No one inside the mosque was injured, but the building and a nearby vehicle sustained significant damage.

Sussex Police released images of two individuals they wish to identify in connection with the incident.

One was wearing a distinctive black jacket with a “Pre London” logo on the chest, while the other had bright red gloves.

Police hunt suspects

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch described the incident as “an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.”

He said the force was treating the incident as “an arson with intent to endanger life” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We are releasing images of two people we wish to speak with, shown in the footage, wearing distinctive clothing. We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are,” he said.

“If you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to do the right thing and come forward before any further harm is caused.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said police patrols had been increased around places of worship across Sussex to reassure communities.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county,” she said.

“While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured,” a spokesperson for the mosque said. “This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values. We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”

Separately, the East London Mosque said it was the second violent attack on a place of worship in the UK this week, but "we must not let the politics of hate divide us. We stand united for peace, safety, and justice."

Liberal Democrat MP for the Lewes district, James MacCleary, also condemned the incident, calling it “appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven.”

“It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police are treating it as a hate crime,” he said on the US social media company X.

News.Az