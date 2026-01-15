UK breaks with France and Italy over Putin talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.K. has diverged from France and Italy on the issue of reopening direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper cautioning that Moscow has shown no credible interest in peace.

Speaking to POLITICO on Thursday, Cooper rejected suggestions from leaders in Paris and Rome that European allies should consider re-engaging Putin diplomatically as part of efforts to end the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports.

“I think what we need is evidence that Putin actually wants peace and at the moment, I’m still not seeing that,” she said.

The comments come amid fears in Brussels that the EU could be sidelined if Washington takes the lead in any future negotiations with Moscow. Those concerns have already prompted moves in Brussels to shore up the EU’s influence, including plans to create a dedicated EU envoy to Ukraine to ensure the bloc has a seat at the table in any future negotiations.

Cooper argued that for now, the diplomatic center of gravity lies with Ukraine and its closest backers.

“What we’ve seen is the huge commitment to work being done by Ukraine, with the U.S. and supported by Europe to draw up plans for peace including security guarantees,” she said. “But so far, I don’t see the evidence that Putin is yet willing to come to the table, or yet willing to have discussions.”

In the absence of that evidence, she said, pressure on Moscow must intensify rather than ease, through sanctions and military support.

“I think we’ve still got to be ready alongside this really important work to put increased pressure, economic pressure, and also through the military support to Ukraine, that military pressure on Russia as well,” Cooper added.

News.Az