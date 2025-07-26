UK condemns Hong Kong bounties for activists in exile

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK has strongly criticized Hong Kong for offering rewards of up to $125,000 for information leading to the arrest of 19 pro-democracy activists, most of whom live in the UK. Hong Kong authorities accuse the activists of subversion under its national security law, targeting those involved with the unofficial "Hong Kong Parliament" group.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the move "transnational repression" and urged China to stop harassing dissidents abroad. Despite these tensions, the UK is also considering reinstating its suspended extradition agreement with Hong Kong, sparking concerns over potential risks to exiled activists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The controversy comes amid a broader crackdown in Hong Kong under the 2024 Article 23 law, which expands government powers against dissent. Around 150,000 Hongkongers have relocated to the UK under a special visa scheme introduced in 2021.

