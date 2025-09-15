UK conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger defects to Reform UK

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Conservative lawmaker Danny Kruger has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, he announced at a party press conference on Monday.

Kruger, who has been a Conservative Party member, activist, and employee for more than 20 years, said the decision was “personally painful,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters

“This is my tragic conclusion: the Conservative Party is over — over as a national party, over as the principal opposition to the left,” he declared.

Kruger was elected in 2019 and most recently served as the Conservatives’ welfare spokesperson. He previously worked as a speechwriter for former Prime Minister David Cameron and later advised Boris Johnson in 2019.

His defection marks another high-profile gain for Reform UK, which has been positioning itself as a right-wing alternative to the Conservatives amid growing discontent within the party.

