UK court rules Palestine Action terror ban unlawful

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK High Court has ruled that the government’s decision to ban pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action under terrorism laws was unlawful.

The ruling came after the UK government moved last year to designate the group as a terrorist organisation, placing it under the same legal framework used for extremist armed groups. The designation made membership or public support for the group a criminal offence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ban triggered legal challenges, protests and criticism from human rights organisations. The case was reviewed in court following a legal challenge against the government’s decision.

The government had previously justified the move under anti-terror legislation after activists linked to the group targeted military-related infrastructure during protests.

The ruling is expected to intensify debate in the UK over protest rights, counterterrorism laws and how activist groups are classified under national security legislation.

News.Az