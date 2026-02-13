UK court rules Palestine Action terror ban unlawful
The UK High Court has ruled that the government’s decision to ban pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action under terrorism laws was unlawful.
The ruling came after the UK government moved last year to designate the group as a terrorist organisation, placing it under the same legal framework used for extremist armed groups. The designation made membership or public support for the group a criminal offence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The ban triggered legal challenges, protests and criticism from human rights organisations. The case was reviewed in court following a legal challenge against the government’s decision.
The government had previously justified the move under anti-terror legislation after activists linked to the group targeted military-related infrastructure during protests.
The ruling is expected to intensify debate in the UK over protest rights, counterterrorism laws and how activist groups are classified under national security legislation.
By Aysel Mammadzada