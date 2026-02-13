Deutsche Bank plans emerging markets hiring push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deutsche Bank is preparing to expand its private banking workforce in emerging markets, as the lender looks to strengthen its position in fast-growing wealth regions across the Gulf and North Asia.

The German bank plans to hire up to 50 relationship managers for its emerging markets private banking division in 2026, according to senior executives. The move forms part of a broader strategy to increase front-office headcount in emerging markets by roughly 50% over the next three years. Selective recruitment is also expected to continue into 2027 and 2028, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The expansion reflects intensifying competition among global banks to capture rising private wealth, particularly in Asia and the Middle East. Global financial wealth reached a record $305 trillion in 2024, according to Boston Consulting Group data, highlighting the growing pool of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Wealth diversification is becoming a central priority for clients, especially amid geopolitical tensions and market volatility. Investors are increasingly spreading assets across multiple financial centres. While Singapore and Hong Kong remain key hubs, more clients are now adding Europe-based jurisdictions such as Switzerland, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom to their portfolios. Switzerland is expected to be another focus area for Deutsche Bank’s hiring drive.

The bank is also seeing rising demand for Lombard lending — loans secured against clients’ investment portfolios. Executives say wealthy clients are beginning to use more of their available capital, though not aggressively increasing leverage. Industry data shows Lombard lending has been one of the fastest-growing private banking credit products since 2018, with a global market size estimated at about $4.3 trillion.

As geopolitical uncertainty and shifting policy environments reshape investment strategies, global private banks are positioning themselves to benefit from clients seeking broader geographic diversification and more flexible financing options.

News.Az