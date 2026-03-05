UK deploys four additional fighter jets to Qatar, says Starmer

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the country will send our more Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar.

Speaking at Downing Street, Starmer said the aircraft would join UK forces already stationed in Qatar to strengthen Britain’s defensive posture in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He said the UK had moved defensive assets, including air defence systems, to Qatar in January and February to ensure forces were in a “heightened state of readiness” ahead of any potential escalation.

Starmer also said the UK had used aerial refuelling aircraft to support allied operations and that London was responding to further requests for assistance from partners in the region.

News.Az