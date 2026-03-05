UK minister warns Iran crisis could last months

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crisis involving Iran could continue for months, the United Kingdom’s minister for the Middle East has warned.

Hamish Falconer told the UK parliament that early indications suggest the confrontation may not be short-lived, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The situation is evolving, but there are indications that this is a crisis not of days, but of weeks and possibly months,” Falconer said during remarks to lawmakers.

The comments come as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East following military strikes and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the US and Israel.

