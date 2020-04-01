UK does not recognize so-called “elections” in occupied Azerbaijani territories

The UK Embassy in Baku has issued a statement on the so-called “elections” held March 31 in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

“The UK does not recognize the “elections” which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh on 31 March,” said the statement.

The statement also reiterated UK’s full support for the OSCE Minsk Group’s role in the peace process and encourages Azerbaijan and Armenia to accelerate efforts to build confidence and achieve a negotiated settlement.

