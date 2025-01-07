UK experts urge China to share data on HMPV outbreak

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top UK virus experts are urging Chinese authorities to release critical details about the concerning outbreak of HMPV, a respiratory infection that is reportedly overwhelming hospitals in China.

The UK authorities 'need more information on the specific strain circulating' in order to accurately assess the threat to the British public, warned virus expert Dr Andrew Catchpole, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail. It comes as cases of the infection — which features cold-like symptoms — rise across the UK, with graphs showing doubling in numbers over the last month.Currently, as many as one in 20 cases of respiratory infections could be due to the infection, which is known as human metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to the latest UK surveillance data.'HMPV is usually detected in the winter periods but it does seem that the rates of serious infection may be higher in China than what we would expect in a normal year,' said Dr Catchpole, who is Chief Scientific Officer at infectious disease testing firm hVIVO.'We need more information on the specific strain that is circulating to start to understand if this is the usual circulating strains or if the virus causing high infection rates in China has some differences.'He added: 'It is unclear just how high the numbers are or if issues are arising purely due to coinciding with high flu and Covid levels.'Promisingly, Dr Catchpole noted that while HMPV 'does mutate and change over time with new strains emerging', it is 'not a virus considered to have pandemic potential'.Speaking to MailOnline, multiple experts urged Brits not to panic, as the vast majority of infections cause 'mild, cold-like symptoms'.However, for those with compromised immune systems — very young children, the elderly and those with certain underlying conditions — the infection could lead to more serious disease.'In young children, the elderly and those who are immune compromised, HMPV can lead to severe cases and can move to the lower respiratory tract and may lead to pneumonia,' warned Jaya Dantas, a professor of international health at Curtin University in Australia.'We need to use a cautious and measured approach, as we know so much more since the Covid pandemic.'Beijing has downplayed footage of overcrowded waiting rooms and wards posted on social media, saying respiratory infections are 'less severe' and 'smaller in scale' compared to last year.That has led some to fear there are similarities with the current situation and the Covid outbreak in 2019, which was initially minimised by China.Although British experts have remarked that the scenes in Chinese hospitals appear little different to that of UK healthcare at this time of year.Scientists have urged the public to take precautions to limit the spread of HMPV, as well as the multiple other respiratory viruses known to be circulating.'We need to get tested, stay home and away from others, wear a mask in public and protect our most vulnerable,' said Prof Dantas.Meanwhlile Professor John Tregoning, an expert in vaccine immunology at Imperial College London added: 'Protecting yourself by being in well-ventilated spaces, covering your mouth when you cough and washing your hands will all help.'

