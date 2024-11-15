UK expresses support for Azerbaijan’s climate initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom supports Azerbaijan's climate initiatives, Minister for Development and Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Anneliese Dodds said on Friday.

She made the remarks at the high-level panel on “Climate and Peace: Enabling joint action to leave no one behind,” organized as part of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.“We look forward to the establishment of the new Baku hub and network of states to help those in need find partners and attract more funding for climate change action,” the minister stated.“Over the past decade, the 10 most affected countries in the world received only $2 million, which is 1% of the total global climate change funding,” she added.

