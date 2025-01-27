UK faces rising human metapneumovirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Health authorities in the UK are on high alert as cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV), once dubbed a "mystery virus," spread across the country.

The virus, which gained international attention after triggering outbreaks in northern China earlier this month, has now reached British shores, prompting calls for precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, News.Az reports, citing UK media. In China, the virus caused significant disruptions, overwhelming hospitals with young patients experiencing severe symptoms, including fevers, coughs, and sore throats.Images shared on social media revealed crowded pediatric wards, drawing parallels to the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.In its latest report, the agency noted a positivity rate of 4.9%, with the highest rates observed among those aged 80 and older, at 7.3%.A total of 7,826 samples have been tested in recent weeks, following public health advisories encouraging Britons to take preventive steps.NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard expressed grave concerns about the pressures mounting on healthcare services due to winter illnesses.In a message shared on Twitter, she said: “It is difficult to put into words just how tough it is for our frontline staff at the moment. We are really worried about the toll that flu and other viruses are taking on our patients and on services across the NHS.”Pritchard acknowledged the rising number of A&E visits, ambulance calls and hospital admissions, emphasizing the dedication of NHS staff in the face of such intense demand.She also outlined measures in place to handle the crisis, including increased bed capacity and initiatives to provide care at home.To alleviate the strain on the NHS, Pritchard urged the public to seek medical help promptly if symptoms arise.“We would rather see you sooner when viruses are easier to treat than later when it is more difficult,” she added.The UKHSA has also reiterated its guidance, advising individuals, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, to consider wearing masks in crowded spaces, practice good hygiene, and stay home if feeling unwell.As hMPV cases rise, health officials are closely monitoring the situation and urging collective action to prevent the virus from further straining healthcare systems during the challenging winter months.

News.Az