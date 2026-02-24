UK fines Reddit $20M over children’s data violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s privacy regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office, has fined social media platform Reddit £14.47 million ($19.52 million) for breaches of children’s privacy rules.

The watchdog said Reddit failed to properly verify users’ ages, meaning it collected and processed data from children under 13 without legal authority, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In addition, the company did not conduct a required risk assessment for child users until after January 2025.

The fine underscores increased regulatory scrutiny over how tech companies handle the personal data of minors and enforce age-appropriate protections on their platforms.

