UK Foreign Office: The situation in Syria is caused by Assad's refusal to engage in dialogue

The reluctance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to negotiate with various political forces has led to the resurgence of rebels in the country.

This is stated in a statement by the UK Foreign Office, News.Az reports."In light of recent events in Syria, we call on all parties to protect civilian lives and infrastructure to prevent further suffering, displacement of vulnerable groups, and disruptions in the delivery of essential humanitarian aid. We reiterate our call for a political solution to the conflict involving the Syrian people themselves," the statement reads."The Assad regime has created the conditions for the current escalation due to its ongoing refusal to engage in the political process and its dependence on Russia and Iran. The regime and all actors in the Syrian conflict must support and participate in negotiations, as required by UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the statement continues.It should be noted that the situation in Syria escalated on November 27. After three days of fighting, rebels entered the country’s second-largest city, Aleppo, for the first time since 2016, when they were driven out of the eastern districts after prolonged battles. On November 30, authorities announced the withdrawal of government forces from the city.

News.Az