UK Foreign Secretary eager to work with Trump

With Donald Trump officially beginning his second term as President of the United States on Monday, the UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, expressed his "looking forward" to collaborating with Trump over the next four years, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Lammy said: "We have a special relationship with the United States. It doesn't matter who's in the White House or number ten. And we look forward to working with Donald Trump over the next four years."UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Trump ahead of the inauguration and equally underlined the "special relationship" between the US and the UK in his statement.His party, the Labour party, previously had some tensions with the previous Trump administration, and several challenges lie ahead, notably in the form of Trump's threat of imposing trade tariffs.Lammy suggested that Starmer could visit Trump in Washington within weeks.The Republican became the 47th president of the US on Monday, overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts.

