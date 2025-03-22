UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, demand Israel restore aid access

+ ↺ − 16 px

The governments of Germany, France, and Britain issued a joint statement on Friday, calling for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza and urging Israel to restore humanitarian access.

"We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law," the foreign ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministers said they were "appalled by the civilian casualties," and also called on Palestinian Hamas fighters to release Israeli hostages.

They said the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians could not be resolved through military means, and that a long-lasting ceasefire was the only credible pathway to peace.

The ministers added that they were "deeply shocked" by the incident that affected the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) building in Gaza, and called for an investigation into the incident.

