UK House of Commons issues statement on Khojaly Genocide anniversary

A statement on the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was published on the website of the House of Commons of the UK Parliament.

“The House of Commons extends condolences to the people of Azerbaijan as they commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre on 26 February 2021 and reflects on this atrocity committed against citizens of Azerbaijan amid conflict in the region,” the statement reads.

The statement is co-authored by Member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament, Chairman of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman, and Member of the Democratic Unionist Party Jim Shannon.

