UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and others

UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and others

Britain will impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday, citing rising COVID-19 infection rates.

“Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN,” Shapps said on Twitter.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

