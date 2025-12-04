UK imposes new sanctions on Russia after Novichok inquiry

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia, including its GRU military intelligence agency, after a public inquiry concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the 2018 Novichok attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

The government also summoned the Russian ambassador, accusing Moscow of an “ongoing campaign of hostile activity,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The inquiry found that the nerve-agent attack, carried out in Salisbury, ultimately led to the death of British citizen Dawn Sturgess, who was exposed to the discarded Novichok container months later.

“Today’s findings are a grave reminder of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent lives,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

