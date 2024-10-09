UK minister for climate arrives in Azerbaijan ahead of COP29

UK Minister for Climate Kerry McCarthy has arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, according to the UK Embassy in Baku.

A UK delegation headed by Kerry McCarthy will take part in events ahead of the COP29 climate conference, News.Az reports."A crucial week begins in Baku in the tackle against climate change. The main focus will be on the final preparations for the COP29 talks. UK's Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy is leading our delegation," UKAmbassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said in a video message.It is worth noting that John Podesta, the senior advisor to the US President for International Climate Policy, is also paying a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the pre-COP29 meeting. The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

