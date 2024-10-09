Biden’s top climate advisor arrives in Azerbaijan for pre-COP29 meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

John Podesta, the senior advisor to the US President for International Climate Policy, has arrived in Azerbaijan, according to the US Embassy in Baku.

The embassy said Podesta’s visit to Azerbaijan aims to participate in meetings ahead of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) News.Az reports.“A warm welcome to John Podesta, the Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy, who is here for Pre-COP meetings and to strengthen US cooperation with Azerbaijan on critical climate issues,” the embassy quoted Ambassador Mark Libby as saying.COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan this November. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session in Dubai on December 11, 2023. During two weeks, Baku will become a global hub, welcoming around 70,000 to 80,000 international guests.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system.The abbreviation COP means "Conference of the Parties" and refers to the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation of the UNFCCC.The Convention has 198 member states. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, the COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

News.Az