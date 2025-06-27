UK prepares for nationwide emergency alert phone test

The UK Cabinet Office has announced plans to send an emergency alert to every phone in the country as part of a nationwide test scheduled for this year.

The alert is sent by the Government in emergency situations and was first launched in 2023, News.Az reports, citing GB News.

Government officials have said the alerts will be used to inform Britons of any emergency, including severe weather and war threats.

Although the exact date of this year's test is yet to be announced, Britons have been told that the system will be tested at least once every two years.

In a fresh statement about the emergency alerts, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "This system is not designed to cause panic, but to ensure people are aware of imminent threats and can act quickly.

"This test is part of building national resilience and saving lives in future crises."

So far, only two alerts have been successfully sent.

The first was a test of the system issued in 2023, while the second came at the tail end of 2024, with Scots being issued a red wind warning via the Met Office due to the threat from Storm Darragh.

When the first test took place in 2023, those on the Three Mobile network - one of the biggest networks in the UK - reported not getting the alert.

A spokesman for the company said at the time: "We're aware that a number of customers have not received the test alert.

"We're working closely with the Government to understand why and ensure it doesn't happen when the system is in use."

A Cabinet Office spokesman acknowledged that the alert did not reach some mobile phones, adding it "will be looking at this as part of our review of the test". Although it is not known what the content of the upcoming test will be, it is likely to follow a similar format to the example sent in 2023. The 2023 alert said: "Severe Alert. This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby. "In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe. "Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information. This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

The Government has also published guidance for drivers who receive the warning. According to the Cabinet Office, if you’re driving or riding when you get an alert, you should not read or respond. "Find somewhere safe and legal to stop before reading the message. "If there’s nowhere safe and legal to stop, and nobody else is in the vehicle to read the alert, you can listen to news on live radio to find out about the emergency. "It’s illegal to use a hand-held device while driving or riding."