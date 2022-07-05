UK Prime Minister Johnson tells Zelensky that Ukraine can retake territory captured by Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a call on Tuesday that Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia, a Downing Street spokesperson said, News.az reports citing CNN.

“The Prime Minister said the world was behind Ukraine, and he believed President Zelensky’s military could retake territory recently captured by Putin’s forces," she added.

Johnson updated Zelensky on the latest UK military equipment being sent to Ukraine, "including 10 self-propelled artillery systems and loitering munitions, which would be arriving in the coming days and weeks," the spokesperson said.