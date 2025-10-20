UK regulator warns Getty–Shutterstock $3.7 billion merger could harm competition

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned that the proposed $3.7 billion merger between photo licensing giants Getty Images and Shutterstock could significantly reduce competition in the country’s editorial and stock photography markets.

In a statement on Monday, the CMA said the deal could lead to higher prices, poorer service quality, and less favorable commercial terms for UK media organizations and creative businesses. Concerns about the potential impact on competition were also echoed by the News Media Association and other industry stakeholders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both companies said they remain committed to completing the merger and plan to cooperate with the regulator to obtain approval. Getty Images declined to comment on whether it has proposed or intends to propose any remedies to address the CMA’s concerns.

Getty and Shutterstock announced their planned merger in January 2025, aiming to create a global stock-image powerhouse at a time when the rise of generative AI technologies is transforming the visual content industry.

The CMA said that unless the companies submit acceptable remedies by October 27, the merger will be referred for a Phase 2 investigation, which involves a more detailed examination of the deal’s potential impact on market competition.

