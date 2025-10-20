Vance: No final decision yet on Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk missiles

Vance: No final decision yet on Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk cruise missiles remains under consideration, noting that President Donald Trump’s main priority is safeguarding America’s own defense capabilities.

Speaking to reporters, Vance confirmed that “no final decision has been made” regarding the potential transfer of Tomahawks to Kyiv but emphasized that Washington continues to explore its options for supporting Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The President’s focus is on ensuring that our military has the critical weapon systems it needs,” Vance said. “That’s where his attention is right now.”

Earlier, on October 17, President Trump made similar remarks, highlighting the importance of maintaining U.S. missile stockpiles.

“We need Tomahawks for the United States of America, too,” he told reporters at the White House. “They’re vital, powerful, and very accurate—but we need them ourselves. So I don’t know what we can do about that.”

Trump also mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed displeasure at the idea of Washington supplying thousands of Tomahawks to Ukraine or its allies.

“I said to him, ‘Would you mind if I gave a couple of thousand Tomahawks to your opposition?’ He didn’t like the idea,” Trump added.

After meeting Trump on October 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified that discussions over Tomahawk deliveries are ongoing but remain confidential to prevent further escalation.

“The topic hasn’t been canceled,” Zelenskyy told reporters. “Both sides agreed not to comment publicly for now.”

News.Az