UK says Azerbaijan is one of its main partners in development of renewable energy

UK says Azerbaijan is one of its main partners in development of renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is one of the UK’s main partners in the development of renewable energy, UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson said during the Baku Energy Week on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The trade envoy noted that the UK is the main sponsor of the roadmap for the development of offshore wind energy in Azerbaijan, a joint project with the World Bank.

“The UK and Azerbaijan have established a strong partnership for more than 30 years. Now we are focusing more and more on green energy,” she said.

The trade envoy also spoke about numerous events related to green energy, including the visit of the delegation headed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan to the UK, the events of the British Embassy in Azerbaijan, the publications on green energy in Azerbaijan, as well as capacity building personnel in the energy sector.

“The UK will continue to support Azerbaijan in the development of renewable energy,” she added.

News.Az