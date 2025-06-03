UK threatens legal action against Abramovich over Chelsea sale

The funds have been frozen in a UK bank account since Abramovich sold the club in 2022, following his sanctioning in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While the UK insists the money should go toward humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Abramovich has proposed using it to help “all victims of the war in Ukraine,” potentially including those in Russia, News.az reports citing BBC.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a joint statement saying, “While the door for negotiations will remain open, we are fully prepared to pursue this through the courts if required,” emphasizing their goal to ensure aid reaches Ukrainians without further delay.

The government expressed frustration at the ongoing deadlock with Abramovich's legal team and reiterated its commitment to seeing the funds benefit Ukraine directly. They said the delay undermines both Abramovich’s stated intentions and the UK’s efforts.

Abramovich, a Russian billionaire with alleged—but denied—ties to President Vladimir Putin, was only allowed to sell Chelsea under a special license ensuring he would not profit from the deal. Although he remains under UK sanctions and cannot access the funds, the money still legally belongs to him.

His original pledge was to direct the proceeds to a foundation aiding “all victims of the war in Ukraine,” but the UK government has rejected the inclusion of Russian recipients.

Last year, a House of Lords committee criticized both Abramovich and the government over the stalemate, calling the situation “incomprehensible” and urging a more enforceable resolution.