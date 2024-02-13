UK working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for COP29: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK is working closely with Azerbaijan in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), UK Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said on X, News.Az reports.

Minister Stuart held a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov.

“A positive meeting with Azerbaijan's Ambassador Elin Suleymanov, as we look ahead to COP29 later this year As the 1st major economy to halve emissions, the UK is working closely with Azerbaijan as they prepare for COP, to drive international collaboration on limiting global warming to within 1.5C,” Minister Stuart said.

News.Az