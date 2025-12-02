UK youth shift to skilled trades amid AI job fears
In Britain, young workers are increasingly turning to skilled trades like plumbing, electrical work, and construction as AI reshapes the labor market. Students view hands-on jobs as less vulnerable to automation, offering long-term stability and practical experience.
At City of Westminster College in London, enrolments in engineering, construction, and trades courses have risen nearly 10% over three years. Rising AI adoption and concerns over university debt are driving the trend, with apprenticeships offering competitive salaries and opportunities for self-employment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Experts note that junior positions in many industries face automation risks, making trades a “future-proof” career choice. Colleges across the UK report strong demand for programs that combine practical skills with long-term job security.