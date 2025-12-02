UK youth shift to skilled trades amid AI job fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Britain, young workers are increasingly turning to skilled trades like plumbing, electrical work, and construction as AI reshapes the labor market. Students view hands-on jobs as less vulnerable to automation, offering long-term stability and practical experience.

At City of Westminster College in London, enrolments in engineering, construction, and trades courses have risen nearly 10% over three years. Rising AI adoption and concerns over university debt are driving the trend, with apprenticeships offering competitive salaries and opportunities for self-employment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts note that junior positions in many industries face automation risks, making trades a “future-proof” career choice. Colleges across the UK report strong demand for programs that combine practical skills with long-term job security.

