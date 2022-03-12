Ukraine and Russia hold online talks - Zelenskyy's office says
Ukraine and Russia hold online talks, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.
"Negotiations with the Russian delegation are underway in video format. Special working subgroups have been established. Ukraine's position is based on previous directives," Podolyak said.