Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at Russia oil depot

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone attack from Ukraine ignited a fire at an oil depot in the Kamensky district of Russia’s Rostov region, according to the region’s governor, Vasily Golubev.

The fire, which involved several tanks, was reported to have caused no casualties. Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Russian air defense units reported intercepting four drones over the region overnight but did not confirm any damage to the depot. The Baza Telegram channel, which has ties to Russia's security services, reported that two drones struck the Kamensky oil depot, resulting in three burning tanks.There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.A fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district was attacked in early August as well.

News.Az