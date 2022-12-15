Ukraine general says Russia digging in for long war as both sides rule out Christmas truce
- 15 Dec 2022 17:18
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 179930
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraine-general-says-russia-digging-in-for-long-war-as-both-sides-rule-out-christmas-truce Copied
A Ukrainian general said on Thursday that Moscow was digging in for a long war and still wanted to conquer the whole of Ukraine, as Russian forces pounded two strategic cities while Kyiv's troops shelled Russian-controlled Donetsk in the east, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
Both sides have ruled out a Christmas truce and there are currently no talks aimed at ending the nearly 10-month-old conflict, Europe's largest since World War Two.