Ukraine gets an additional €1 billion from EU's G7 loan contribution

The European Commission has released the eighth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, totaling €1 billion. This further solidifies the EU’s position as Ukraine's largest donor since the onset of Russia’s war of aggression, bringing the total support to over €170 billion.

In total, the MFA amounts to €18.1bn and represents the EU's contribution to the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loans initiative, which collectively aims to provide approximately €45bn in financial support to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

With this latest payment, the Commission's total support to Ukraine under this MFA reaches €10bn since the beginning of 2025.

As President Ursula von der Leyen announced on 10 September in her State of the Union address, the Commission will frontload €6 billion of the EU contribution to the ERA loans initiative. This will allow the EU to support essential increases in military expenditure this autumn, helping Ukraine meet its urgent military needs.

The ERA loans from G7 partners as well as the EU's MFA loan are being repaid using proceeds from immobilised Russian State assets held in the EU. On 25 August, the Ukraine Loan Coordination Mechanism disbursed an initial €1.5 billion in extraordinary revenues, supporting Ukraine in settling the ERA loans.

News.Az