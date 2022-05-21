Ukraine hopes to get another €9B from EU in coming months

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the coming months, Ukraine is to receive another €9 billion in aid from the European Union, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are now mostly covering the budget deficit on our own, but we have also intensified our work with our international partners. We hope to receive 9 billion euros from the European Union in the coming months. Almost 9 billion dollars should come from the United States as financial aid. These funds will help us withstand and recover quickly," Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrinform reports.

He added that Ukraine had received yesterday part of the grant funds from the World Bank Multi-Donor Trust Fund. The assistance totaled €504 million.

