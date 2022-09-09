Ukraine imposed sanctions on more than 600 Russian officials

Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against Russia, News.az reports citing TASS.

The list of sanctions signed by President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky includes 606 representatives of the Russian authorities.

The list included the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (SB), former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, Head of Government Mikhail Mishustin, Security Secretary Mykola Patrushev and the head of the Russian Presidential Administration Anton Vino.

Russian security officers also came under Ukrainian sanctions: FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Minister of Internal Affairs Volodymyr Kolokoltsev, Director of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Narishkin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoig, Head of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Commander -in -Chief of the National Guard.

News.Az