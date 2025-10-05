Ukraine is using Flamingo missiles to strike Russian targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has begun using FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles to strike Russian energy facilities, News.Az informs via The Economist.

These missiles are several times faster than unmanned aerial vehicles, fly at an altitude of about 50 meters above the ground, have a range of over 3,000 km, and have a warhead weighing 1,150 kg, which gives them very great striking power.

"If the FP-5 can prove its ability to penetrate Russian air defenses, it will elevate DeepStrike to a new level of destructive power. The missile's long range allows it to fly along constantly changing trajectories to its target, misleading defenses," the article states.

The article also notes that the Flamingo rockets were built using refurbished Soviet-era turbofan engines, and that the carbon fiber body takes just six hours to manufacture.

News.Az