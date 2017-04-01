Ukraine not to send observers to Armenia parliamentary elections

Ukraine not to send observers to Armenia parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine will not send observers to the parliamentary election in Armenia on April 2.

CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, who is head of the CIS Observation Mission, told reporters in Yerevan, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

"All CIS countries—except for Azerbaijan and Ukraine—responded to the invitation to participate in the mission," Lebedev said.

He explained the absence of Ukrainian observers by the fact that this country withdrew from the relevant agreement on the implementation of observation missions.

News.Az

News.Az