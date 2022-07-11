Ukraine plans million-strong army to retake south

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine plans a "million-strong army" equipped with Nato weapons to retake the south of the country from occupying Russians, the defence minister says, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Retaking the areas around the Black Sea coast was vital to the country's economy, Oleksii Reznikov said.

However, the comments are more of a rallying cry than a concrete plan, says the BBC's Joe Inwood in Kyiv.

The defence minister's remarks come as Russia makes progress in taking territory in the eastern Donbas region.

An attack on a block of flats on Sunday killed at least 18 people - with more than 20 feared buried under the rubble.

Rescuers are still looking for survivors at the site of the five-storey building in Chasiv Yar, near the city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region which has been the focus of a Russian push.

In his interview with The Times newspaper, Mr Reznikov praised the UK for being "key" in the transition from providing Ukraine with Soviet-era weapons to Nato-standard air defence systems and ammunition.

News.Az