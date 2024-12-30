Ukraine receives €55 million from EIB for social infrastructure reconstruction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided €55 million in EU guarantee-backed funds under the Ukraine Recovery Programme to reconstruct hospitals, social housing, educational facilities, heating, water and waste systems, and other critical social infrastructure in 2025 and beyond, News.az reports citing foreign media .

In a press release, published on 27 December, the Bank said the funding could be used for any of the 151 sub-projects allocated under the programme across Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts.This contribution is part of the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Urgent Response package developed in close partnership with the European Commission, highlighting the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s recovery.In 2024, several sub-projects were successfully completed under the programme, including a water supply facility in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, two schools in Vinnytsia Oblast, a paediatric infectious disease department in Zhytomyr Oblast, and now a sewer pressure collector in Zhmerynka, Vinnytsia Oblast.The construction of the sewer was completed on 25 December at a cost of €526,000. It included the reconstruction of a 2.64 kilometre sewer pipeline using durable pipes and modern sensors. This modernisation will ensure reliable wastewater transport for the next 50 years and will benefit more than 33,000 residents, including 4,000 displaced persons, by improving sanitation, public health and environmental protection.The Ukraine Recovery Programme is a €340 million EIB framework loan supported by an EU technical assistance grant and aiming to help communities rebuild vital social infrastructure.

