Ukraine's foreign minister due in Azerbaijan
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Ukrainian minister's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for May 25, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the visit, Minister Sybiha is expected to hold meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and several other government officials.


