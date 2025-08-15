Ukraine sinks Russian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea

This marks the first direct attack on Olya, with the strike sinking the vessel. It also appears to be Ukraine ’s first successful attack on a ship in the Caspian Sea region, according to maritime security firm Ambrey, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the Ukrainian military, the attack on Olya yesterday was carried out by units of the country’s special operations forces, in coordination with other branches of the armed forces.

The cargo vessel that was hit was the 400-foot-long, 4,900-gross-ton Port Olya-4, and imagery from the port shows the ship partially submerged, while it was alongside at anchor. Extensive scorch marks on the bridge and superstructure of the Russia-flagged vessel suggest that this was the likely point of impact. Unconfirmed reports, relayed by Ambrey, suggested that all of the crew had been rescued.