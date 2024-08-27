Ukraine to halt gas transit deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Zelenskyy confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will not renew its gas transit agreement with Russia’s Gazprom once it expires at the end of this year.

"The agreement with Russia will not be renewed, period, end of story," the Ukrainian president said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He noted that Ukraine will decide on future gas transit arrangements in collaboration with the European Union after the current contract ends."Regarding gas transit from other companies, if there is ongoing interest from European partners, we will evaluate their requests together with the EU," Zelenskyy added.Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko previously stated that Ukraine does not plan to continue its gas transit operations with Gazprom. He highlighted that the country's gas transport system has recently been operating at full capacity, demonstrating its ability to function effectively without the need for Russian gas transit.

News.Az